Q4 EPS Estimate for BioHarvest Sciences Lowered by Analyst

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for BioHarvest Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioHarvest Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioHarvest Sciences’ FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

BioHarvest Sciences Stock Down 3.9%

BHST opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.80. BioHarvest Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in BioHarvest Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioHarvest Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioHarvest Sciences by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 71,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

