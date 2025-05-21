Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51,142 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,988,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after acquiring an additional 449,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 779.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,424,000 after buying an additional 1,733,932 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,111,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after buying an additional 975,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

