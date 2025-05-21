Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 30,278.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,703 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Radware by 424.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 438,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

