Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, April 11th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of RRC opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,197. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,421.82. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,807 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 663,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

