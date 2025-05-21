RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,060,000 after acquiring an additional 358,752 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in RB Global by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,434,000 after purchasing an additional 264,778 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,403,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in RB Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,308,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $213,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,302.32. The trade was a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,472 shares of company stock worth $3,867,745. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares lowered their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

