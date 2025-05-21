Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RDI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.29. Reading International had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 258.21%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.69 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reading International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,502,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

