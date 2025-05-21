Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Up 3.0%
RDI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.32.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.29. Reading International had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 258.21%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.69 million.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
