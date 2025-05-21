Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64. 102,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 266,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.79.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.

