Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CEO Sells $14,304,431.84 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $14,304,431.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,344,954.74. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,549,380.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $12,024,033.20.

On Monday, March 31st, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,445,920.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $15,844,602.88.

On Friday, February 28th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,244,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $2,628,920.00.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $230.41.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 970.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

