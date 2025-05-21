REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 325.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,135 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in REGENXBIO by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in REGENXBIO by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $501.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.11. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

