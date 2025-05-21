Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 30,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 546,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 79,806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,892,000 after buying an additional 1,907,121 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 73,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

