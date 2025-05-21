Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Relx were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Price Performance

RELX opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

