Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 160,981 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

