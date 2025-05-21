Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 236,641 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,556,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 56,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,502,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

