Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847,211 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Rivian Automotive worth $37,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after buying an additional 133,781 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $10,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,946.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,617,442.75. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,750 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

