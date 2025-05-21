Robert J. Scaringe Sells 71,428 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,780,584.96. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,781 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,944,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,600,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

