Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.9%

RCI opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $3,303,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,450,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,336,000 after buying an additional 2,244,240 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 344,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 76,373 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 246,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

