Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $185.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.84 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.