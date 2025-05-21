Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

About Salem Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.