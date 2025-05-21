Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $56.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,155. This represents a 48.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Semtech by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000.

Shares of SMTC opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. Semtech has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

