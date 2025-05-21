Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $35,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,155. This represents a 48.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

