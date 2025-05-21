SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.21.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 150.33% and a negative net margin of 403.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

