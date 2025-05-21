Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

