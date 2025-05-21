Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shake Shack by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,613,000 after buying an additional 292,348 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 566,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 509.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $139.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

