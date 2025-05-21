SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SI-BONE worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,378,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 236,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 766,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 473,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $839.94 million, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $47,219.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,176.84. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 38,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $661,498.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,818.44. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,565 shares of company stock worth $1,669,871 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

