Sidoti Csr Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Xcel Brands in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

XELB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

