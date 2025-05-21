SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 3.3%

SIF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.04. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of SIFCO Industries worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

