Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells C$81,248.44 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Geddes sold 5,200 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$81,248.44.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

TSE:SKE opened at C$17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$5.61 and a 12 month high of C$18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

