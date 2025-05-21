SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SLM were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SLM by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SLM by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,324.25. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

