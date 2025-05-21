SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SM Energy worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,546,000 after acquiring an additional 835,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after acquiring an additional 296,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,998,000 after acquiring an additional 767,779 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after buying an additional 140,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price objective on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

