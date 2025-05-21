Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) SVP Sells $1,010,115.28 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $1,010,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,348,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,761,811.10. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eric Young also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $1,107,327.68.
Snap Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Snap by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
