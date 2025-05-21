Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 94,500.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

