SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.1%

XBI opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

