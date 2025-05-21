STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 204.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.