Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,814 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $23,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $103.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1612 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.