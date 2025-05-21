State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in State Street by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 30,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,310,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,053,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $10,798,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.15.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

