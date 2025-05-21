STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $250.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.48. STERIS has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 38.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,783.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 55.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.