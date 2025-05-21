StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.06. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.