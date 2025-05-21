StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.