StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
Shares of SIEB opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $187.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.