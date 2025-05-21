StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $187.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

