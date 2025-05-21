StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2%

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.