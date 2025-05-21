StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Westwater Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

