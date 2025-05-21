StockNews.com Downgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Sell

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK stock opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $136.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.06). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 342.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

