StockNews.com Downgrades Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Hold

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNRG. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 0.9%

HNRG stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $807.95 million, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.42. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

