StockNews.com Downgrades Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) to Hold

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 4.6%
MHH stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.