StockNews.com Downgrades Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) to Hold

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 4.6%

MHH stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 30.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 86,290 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,766 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

