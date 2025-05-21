StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 0.8%
DTEA stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
