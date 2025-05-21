StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,609,644 shares in the company, valued at $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock worth $142,299,357. 10.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.