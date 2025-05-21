Streaming Stocks To Research – May 19th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, and Spotify Technology are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose core business is delivering digital content—such as video, music or gaming—over the internet to subscribers or ad-supported audiences. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the shift from traditional broadcast and physical media toward on-demand, subscription-based or advertising-driven streaming platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.34. 155,720,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,198,916. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP stock traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,658. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.14 and a 200 day moving average of $319.52. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $665.03. 1,596,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $585.62 and its 200-day moving average is $534.52. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.77 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $668.39.

