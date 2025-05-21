Susan J. Li Sells 6,874 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $637.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.05.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

