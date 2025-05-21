Syam Nair Sells 28,947 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Zscaler Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZS opened at $251.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.80 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $253.72.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.