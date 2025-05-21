Syam Nair Sells 28,947 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $251.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.80 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $253.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $252.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.53.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

