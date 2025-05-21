Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.37. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

